Students celebrate Year of the Rooster

EUREKA - It's the Year of the Rooster and Eureka High's Multicultural Club decided to commemorate the holiday with their peers by holding a Chinese New Year celebration.
They decorated the halls, gave an informative speech about the century old customs and traditions, and even cooked up traditional egg rolls for their classmates.
In Chinese culture older generations give younger generations red envelopes filled with money or other meaningful items. The multicultural club went to each classroom and gave students chocolate coins.
Students from a variety of backgrounds put this event together and altogether it meant a lot to each of them.
The Multicultural Club’s president, Kenneth Dimaunahan, said, “To me, Chinese new year means being thankful for what you get. No matter how hard life can be, Chinese New Year is another year for celebration and thankfulness.”
The Historian, Lorisa Shearer, added, "To me, Chinese New Year means, well since I don't have a personal background with it, it means a new way to see other people. It gives me an insight on everybody else's religion and culture. It's like eye opening to me."
Next up on the Multicultural Club's calendar is Women's History Month which they plan to celebrate by nominating women in the community to come speak at the school.
On the 23rd of February, you can support the Eureka High Multicultural Club by dining at Applebee’s for their club fundraiser.