Students learn about medical careers at local hospital
EUREKA- Students from North Coast high schools were at St. Joseph Hospital to get a close look at what goes on at the Eureka medical facility.
Doctors and administrators talked to the students about a career in medicine, while physicians shared their educational paths and medical experiences. Afterward, the students toured the hospital to see the different medical disciplines.
All of the students are planning careers in medicine and were excited with the opportunity. The students are all seniors and will graduate over the next several weeks at their respective high schools throughout the county.