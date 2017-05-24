Students learn from farm experience at FFA Fair
EUREKA - Grade school students herded together today at the annual Eureka High School Future Farmers of America fair.
Over 1,300 students from Eureka came to learn more about agriculture, farming, and where their food actually comes from. The potential future farmers were able to get up close and personal with farm animals in a way that they might not otherwise be able to experience. Shelby Light of the Eureka FFA says the event is a learning experience for the youth . . .
“It really is an awareness for ag literacy and we try to show the elementary kids that come here where their agriculture come from and how they're produced. For example we have cows here that produce milk, we have meat goats, we have pigs, we have lambs, we have rabbits--meat rabbits actually--which some of our kids show, and so there are tons of different animals here.
We also have a lot of different displays such as archery, log bucking, we have small engine farm power, welding . . .”