Students receive pedestrian, bike education through grant
Fortuna is putting their ‘Safe Routes to School’ grant to use.
Tuesday, members of Redwood Community Action Agency and the Fortuna Police Department gave students at Toddy Thomas a lesson in pedestrian safety.
During a walk around, they learned how to observe and consider road signs and construction that is starting in their area, also a part of the ‘Safe Routes to School’.
This week work will begin on Thelma lane.
Changes throughout the city will include widening bike lanes as well as the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
"Being safe while walking and biking is important for everyone,” said Emily Sinkhorn of the Redwood Community Action Agency, “[It’s] also really an equity issue in that walking and biking is an affordable and healthy way to get around town. Their also able to learn the skills to be safe and independent and to really be able to observe and explore their neighborhood but also to be safe and making their own decisions."