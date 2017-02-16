Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - Students at McKinleyville High School are coming together in a wall of reality.
The Reality Wall, as it is known, is an idea originated by School Counselor Chris Evans 17 years ago.
"I think kids need a voice," Evans said. "They really need a voice. And it's one of those projects that's visual, and anonymous, so it allows kids to really express themselves. We have a problem in our county with drugs and alcohol. Sometimes it's the elephant in the room so this gives them a time to kind of expose that a little bit."
Every year, students are asked to write anonymous notes about how drugs or alcohol have impacted their lives.The wall added more than 300 anonymous index cards this year alone.
Evans says it’s good not only for students to see everyday, but also for teachers to better know their students.
"It's been very interesting to see everybody's reactions and standing up there, silent, and staring at it," said student organizer Sarah Gross. "To be able to know that people are actually interested in reading it and getting to know students on a personal level is really cool."