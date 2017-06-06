Substitute teacher arrested for lewd acts on a child
EUREKA - A substitute teacher has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against a minor.
Chad Alan Smith of Eureka was taken in to custody and charged with nine felony counts of lewd acts upon a child.
He was booked in to jail on more than $2.5 million dollars bail and is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow.
EPD detectives investigated Smith with the help of the District Attorney's Office.
The 42-year-old is a former restaurant owner and has worked as a part-time substitute teacher at elementary and middle schools in Eureka and Fortuna.
EPD is not sharing any information regarding the victim to protect that person's privacy.
Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of similar crimes to contact law enforcement.