Summer resources for homeless HSU students
ARCATA – Several weeks have gone by since the spring semester ended at Humboldt State. Some students hit the road, while some stayed in the area without a place to call home.
The HSU Homeless Student Advocate Alliance offers support to those students.
The alliance connects homeless students with resource in the summer, such as food services on campus, as well as, resources through the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services.
President of the Advocate Alliance, Chanté Catt recommends to students looking for housing for the fall semester… to look immediately.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/hsu.hsaa