Superstition leaves black cats undesired at local animal shelter

MCKINLEYVILLE – Black cats are known to be associated with witches and even delivering bad luck.
The most infamous superstition is when a black cat crosses someone’s path it leaves behind bad luck before the end of ones journey.
With such luck, the adoptable black cat’s at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter are the ones least likely to be adopted.
“A lot of people don’t want to adopt them because they’re not special enough or their not pretty enough. They are looking for the real pretty colored cats,” said Office Assistant of the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, Patty West.