Supervisors approve $250,000 for rural fire districts

EUREKA - Measure Z will keep rural fire districts in service this year, but the Board of Supervisors will look at other ways to keep them afloat moving forward.
The Board approved up to $250,000 in Measure Z funding for Kneeland, Blue Lake and Willow Creek Fire Districts. Each has reported an increase in calls outside of their service area that use the departments’ resources but aren’t budgeted for. Measure Z funds will fill that gap allowing the departments to continue responding to traffic collisions and fires through this fiscal year. Because the voter-approved sales tax will expire, the Board is looking at additional funding options to keep the service going into the future.
Senior Administrative Analyst Sean Quincey said, "Fire Protection districts could annex those areas. We coud create a bigger jurisdiction called a county service area or we could look at charging fees for service for people who are involved in accidents that's not in Fire Protection District boundaries." 16