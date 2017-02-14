Supervisors to discuss appointing At Large Measure Z member

Eureka
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss appointing someone to the At Large position on the Measure Z Citizens Advisory Committee.
Supervisors Bohn and Fennell have had since January 24th to go over applications for the position, and will go over their findings tomorrow.
The two supervisors set up interviews from the large pool of applicants, narrowing it down to six candidates: Ernest Branscomb, Edgar Duggan, Bob McPherson, Jack Thompson, Richard Ames, and Philip Young.
In addition, Supervisor Fennell will report to the board on her invitation to join a new cannabis commission on the California State Association of Counties.
The commission would be made up of a representative from Sonoma and Alameda counties each as well, and Fennell would represent Humboldt.