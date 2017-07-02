Supervisors to discuss budget and letter to Harbor District

Eureka
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 13:53
Fortuna
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 14:15
Crescent City
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 13:56
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss their mid-year budget review.
They will review the current fiscal year, as well as discuss projections for fiscal year 2017-2018.
Within these projections, they will discuss whether to direct staff to build the year’s budget based on parameters which include reallocating Measure Z funding within different cities and organizations.
This funding totals more than $500,000.
In addition, the Supervisors may approve sending a letter to the Harbor District on behalf of the Fish and Wildlife Commission, asking that any mention of the commission be deleted from the Coast Seafood final environmental impact report for the aquaculture expansion project.
According to Supervisor Rex Bohn, when consulted on the project, Fish and Wildlife did not feel like they were advocating one way or another, but that that was misrepresented within the report.