Supervisors to discuss emergency declarations

EUREKA - The Board of Supervisors will meet tomorrow to discuss both terminating and declaring a local emergency.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the Supervisors terminate the emergency which was declared after a string of rainstorms in early January.
These storms caused an estimated $7.6 million in damage. The county received federal funding to help mitigate these costs.
The Sheriff’s Office is also requesting the Supervisors declare another local emergency as a result of the storms over the past few weeks.
In addition to the severe disrepair the roads were already in from the previous storm, the Agriculture Commission estimates that the recent storms caused $10 million in losses to farmers in the county.
Approving the declaration would again allow the county to seek state and federal funding.