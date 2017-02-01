Supervisors to discuss prison transition program and track and trace

Eureka
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 39 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday for their first meeting of the new year, to discuss the Humboldt County Corrections Re-entry Resource Center, and hear a presentation on the results of the track and trace pilot program.
The supervisors will discuss whether or not to authorize the county to enter into a negotiated contract for construction on the re-entry resource center. The state granted the county the funding for the facility last year. The aim is to help inmates transition back into society once their sentence is finished.
The track and trace pilot program for medical cannabis in the county began in August and since then, about 22,000 tracking stamps have been applied to over a thousand pounds of Humboldt County certified medical marijuana.
Now the Agricultural Commissioner, Jeff Dolf, is looking for direction from the county on establishing a comprehensive track and trace program for all permitees in 2017.