Supervisors extend Track and Trace pilot program

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the cannabis track and trace pilot program.
The board heard reports from the Agricultural Commissioner as well as users of the system. They said that the chosen company, SICPA, made a good impression on all involved.
There were some kinks to work out. Users preferred the batch model of monitoring over tagging individual plants.
Supervisors voted to extend the pilot program until the end of February and authorized the Agricultural Commissioner to submit a request for proposals to administer the program county-wide.