Supporters honor those victims of death through homelessness

EUREKA – According to the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, 3.5 million people are likely to experience homelessness in their lifetime, 700 of those people die from hypothermia each year.
LOCALS GATHERED AT F and 2nd St. to remember those loved ones lost during their time of homelessness.
“It’s important that people realize that all this hatred and marginalization and all these laws against camping and sitting and panhandling, all these things, they result in suffering and they result in death,” says Homeless Advocate, Verbena Lea.
The event is celebrated on what could be considered one of the coldest nights of the year.
“Many of us who have a warm place to go, to come out and feel, even just a fraction of time of how it is… People have to remember often times you get wet, but you know you get to go home and dry off and get warm and everything, and that doesn’t happen when you’re out on the streets.”
Verbena says that the program has been active for almost 10 years and continues to give hope to those families and community members who seek guidance and courage.
It was a very emotional time for those family members, advocates, and supporters who were standing in solidarity to support those homeless who had lost their lives.
“We’re all human too, you know, and we need to take care of each other and not judge,” said Lea.