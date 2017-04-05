Suspect arrested after allegedly killing another man with his vehicle
SHELTER COVE - One man is dead and another in custody after a victim is hit and killed by a vehicle. Authorities are calling it homicide.
Just after 4:30 Wednesday afternoon In Shelter Cove, CHP officers responded to an area on Debbie Lane. A deceased victim was found and it was determined the collision was an intentional act. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and within a short time detectives arrested 45-year old Eric Lively.
Currently the victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.