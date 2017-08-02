Suspect arrested for attemped murder in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE - A McKinleyville man is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder. 56-year old Michael Dwayne Stone was taken into custody.

Just before noon Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1600 block of Woody Road for a driver under the influence. When they arrived on scene, they instead found that shots had been fired during an argument between Stone, a family member and another male victim in a vehicle.

No one was injured but the suspect was inside a nearby residence and refused to comply. A negotiator was brought in and made contact by phone and was able to convince Stone to surrender to law enforcement.

He was arrested for attempted homicide and reckless discharge of a firearm. Bail is set at $500,000.