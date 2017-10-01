Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Suspect charged for first degree burglary and abuse of elderly victim

CRESCENT CITY - A Del Norte County man is behind bars after allegedly abusing an elderly victim and burglarizing his home.

31-year old Christopher Gregory was charged with first degree residential burglary with special allegations. Law enforcement said the charges stem from an unprovoked attack on an elderly man in his home January 8. The attack left the victim beaten and injured. When deputies arrived, Gregory physically resisted and fought with them.

Bail has been set at $140,000. The suspect is back in court Wednesday for further proceedings.