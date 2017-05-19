Suspect detained for Arcata Plaza tree vandalism
ARCATA - A suspect has been detained for multiple incidents of tree vandalism in the Arcata Plaza.
Officers identified the suspect - 42-year-old Kenyatta Jones of Arcata - based on security footage they obtained from the Intermodal Transit Facility, the main bus station in Arcata.
Jones admitted to officers of breaking the tops off of four cherry trees in the plaza, tearing limbs off of trees on Ninth Street and damaging trees at the transit facility.
The damages add up to about $2,300.
Jones was taken into custody for Felony Vandalism and transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.