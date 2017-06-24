Suspect in Eureka attempted murder apprehended
EUREKA - A male suspect is taken into custody after an alleged attempted murder in Eureka. 34-year old Michael Grant was arrested.
Last Friday morning just after 9:30, police responded to shots fired near Wabash and B Street. Grant was seen leaving in a black Dodge Charger. Two shell casings were found on the ground. The victim was able to identify Grant to authorities.
Wednesday morning he was picked up within a block of where the incident took place with a loaded handgun. Grant was booked into Humboldt County Jail on an outstanding warrant and fresh charges of attempted murder, a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.