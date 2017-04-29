Suspect wanted for attempted homicide in Garberville
GARBERVILLE – 46-year-old Robert William Stepp Jr. is wanted after an attempted homicide as he reportedly beat another man in the head with a hammer at the 700 block of Cedar Street in Garberville.
Early Saturday morning around 1:30, CHP arrived on scene to Stepp fleeing into a wooded area.
The victim was transported to Gerald Phelps hospital in Garberville for injuries to the head and arm. Because of the severe injuries he was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and with Stepp nowhere to be found, he is currently sought out an for attempted homicide.
He is described as a African American male, 5’-10” 165 pounds, Brown hair, Brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251.