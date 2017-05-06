Suspects caught on camera stealing from Eureka laundromat
EUREKA – One Eureka laundromat customer witnesses her clothes being stolen.
The incident occurred Thursday evening at a Laundromat near Henderson Center.
The victim says the woman in the video appears to be checking out the dryer behind her, while managing her own load, as she waits for the right moment to take the victims garments.
The man in the video accompanies the woman as they make off in a tan pick up.
This goes as a reminder, be sure to never leave your personal possessions unattended.
Also, if you plan to go in to a store or gas station, lock your doors and conceal your valuables before arriving at the destination.