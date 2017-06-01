Eureka
EUREKA - One week after fire destroyed half of the Eureka Ice and Cold Storage Building, we took a closer look at one of the lesser known tools used to fight that fire.
Chief Bill Gillespie Described Fire Boat One as a vital resource in handling last Friday’s incident.
The call came in at 1:00a.m., and the crew moved 3,000 gallons of water a minute for about three hours to aid the response.
The Harbor District and Humboldt Bay Fire used $1 million in grant funding to manufacture the boat. Two 600 horse power engines simultaneously pump water for fire suppression and propel the vessel that can operate in as little as two feet of water. One of the boat’s two Captains, Timothy Petrusha, said, "We've been on several rescues with the boat, two major structure fires now with the boat, a few grass fires. We use it for rescue operations, towing boats, as a platform work around the Harbor District on the Bay itself so it's been just a great asset."