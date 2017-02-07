Tax increase on tobacco products
EUREKA – You might have noticed the prices on tobacco products have increased. The little over 27 percent increase is what we’ve had, it has now gone up, a little over 65 percent of the wholesale cost.
Arranged in the Revenue and Taxation Code the Board of Equalization is required to calculate a tax rate on tobacco products annually -- in combination of the rate tax of cigarettes.
Those tobacco products include, and are not limited to: cigars, any kind of smoking or chewing tobacco, snuff, and nicotine devices like pipes, vape pen and e-hookahs.
The increase comes in right after the cigarette tax rate increases from $0.87 to $2.87 per pack of 20 cigarettes.