Taxpayer association pushes for recall of Del Norte supervisor
DEL NORTE - The Crescent City-Del Norte County Taxpayers Association is pushing for a recall of a recently hired county supervisor.
Lori Cowan started her position as Del Norte County 2nd District Supervisor about five months ago. Now, some voters are organizing a petition for her removal, saying that she is "backpedaling on her campaign promises". Some examples they point to include her vote to raise garbage fees and her requests for distant business trips.
Cowan has served on the Grand Jury of Del Norte and on the Del Norte Unified School Board.
Meetings around Crescent City will be announced regarding the petition.