Teams prepare for Kinetic Grand Championship
ARCATA – Memorial Day weekend in Arcata is set for a Kinetic Grand Championship.
Spectators gather year after year for a race through creativity and art.
The Grand Championship is a tradition that originally started in Ferndale, California in 1969, when sculptor Hobart Brown “enhanced” the appearance of his son's tricycle by adding embellishments and welding on two additional wheels.
The alterations to the “pentacycle” got quite the attention, which started a race challenge. Fellow artist Jack Mays challenged Brown to the race.
Other Ferndale community members on board participate. Twelve machines initiating the first race down Ferndale's Main Street during the town's annual art festival.
The race championship still leaves a big impression today, with an even longer race with more obstacles.
Prepping for the 2017 Grand Championship, artists are hard at work at the Arcata Kinetic Sculpture Lab, making sure the one-of-kind art on wheels are ready for the journey ahead.
The three-day event allows those kinetic sculptors to show off those human powered, non-motorized vehicles as they race from Arcata to Ferndale traveling by road, through sand and even water. It’s no easy task says 34th Year Participator and Samurai Lawyer Team Leader, Ken Beidleman.
"It's not an easy race," says Beidleman.
The race begins Saturday at the Arcata Plaza starting at 10AM. Teams will enter from H and 9th Street.
For the full race schedule visit: http://