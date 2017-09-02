Technology expo helps local businesses improve their bottom line

Eureka
Today Humboldt County's Coastal Business Systems is holding a technology expo at the Sequoia Conference Center.
The event was the largest display of office technology that Humboldt County has seen under one roof.
Some of the technology included advanced software, printers and scanners, and interactive display boards.
"There’s so many new technologies coming to the market, almost on a monthly basis, and it's hard for the everyday business to keep up with those technological changes,” explained Coastal Business Systems Director of Sales, Evan Said, “That's what we're here today to do, is to present these in a form to where businesses can come down, talk to these vendors and understand how their business can be positively impacted by the services that are being presented."
The technology available at the expo is intended to improve the bottom line for businesses by saving time and increasing productivity.