Teen Court expands to serve more youth

EUREKA - An expansion of the Boys & Girls Club Teen Court means more students from Eureka City Schools will get a second chance.
For fifteen years, Teen Court has trained youth volunteers as lawyers, judges and jury members in an effort to divert students from the criminal justice system.
This is a real court based around restorative justice and verdicts are binding. Cases are often resolved with community service, counseling or job shadowing.
Previously only students facing expulsion were eligible for Teen Court. With the new expansion, students dealing with possible suspensions can also be heard by a jury of their peers.
Boys & Girls Club Teen Court Director Sacha Marini said, "Being able to be afforded the opportunity to come to teen court really helps a youth stay on track and afford them the opportunity to continue to make things right instead of rather than continue down a path that might get them further and further into the juvenile justice system."