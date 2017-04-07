Thief caught on camera stealing fishing rods
FORTUNA - A thief tiptoes in and grabs several fishing rods out of a resident’s back yard.
This video was sent to us by a Fortuna resident who says the alleged thief removed the fishing equipment around midnight Sunday. The suspect had to creep down the sidewalk in a private area next to their garage. The family filed a police report. One of the rods belonged to the victim’s 5-year old daughter seen here at a recent outing.
If you have an idea of who this suspect is, contact the Fortuna Police Department.