Third-party gas service use unsettling sales tactics
EUREKA – It’s not uncommon in the county when third-party gas companies show up at your doorstep with tactics inquiring a billing statement or other sensitive information.
We received several calls here at News Channel 3 this week from residents reporting two people dressed in what appears to be PG&E color schemed gear, inquiring about a gas bill and even offering a quick survey.
One resident was highly uninterested.
"We know you guys are fake and we know why you’re here."
These are CTA's (Core Transport Agents). They work under a Core Gas Aggregation Service, which works as a third-party gas supplier.
In a phone conversation, PG&E Spokesperson, Deanna Contreras says it’s a legitimate business.
"It’s entirely the customer’s choice, PG&E will continue to transport and deliver gas with the same high level reliability and service we provide," says Contreras.
According to PG&E CTA's are not affiliated with the company.
"PG&E does not recommend, endorse or represent any individual CTA."
Through a knock third-party suppliers can appear to work for PG&E with even just a vest and the proper kind of attire while trying to request a bill.
“Imposters using the name and logo are just an aggressive sales tactic.”
In 2016 over 2,400 calls regarding scams were received by PG&E.
An estimated 10 times as many people are subjected and have not made the report.
PG&E encourages those customers to ask for identification and to avoid going off the logos and attire alone.
To voice concern customers are encouraged to call 1(800)743-5000.
To learn more about CTA’s and a complete list of third party providers visit: https://www.pge.com/en_US/business/services/alternatives-to-pge/gas-services/core-gas-aggregation/core-gas-aggregation-transport-agents.page