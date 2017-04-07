Thousands celebrate Independence Day in Old Town Eureka
EUREKA - Eureka Main Street shut down part of Old Town for the annual 4th of July Festival.
Thousands packed 2nd Street for the party that spanned six blocks. There was a slice of America everywhere you looked. Visitors marveled at vintage automobiles, hopped aboard a speeder car for a ride down 1st Street and sipped on classic American beverages like Root Beer Floats.
Bands played all day long on two stages while vendors sold their hand-made creations.
We spoke with two Eureka residents who said they're happy to see so many enjoying their town.
Martha Buss said, "It's just great to just to have so many people out enjoying the weather."
Fellow Eureka Resident Shirley Moore added, "I think it's wonderful. We have a lot of participation in Eureka, a lot of artists. I love it. It's beautiful."