Our Over-the-Air Signal will be offline due to downed trees on power lines on Kneeland. Expected to be back online Thursday evening.    

Thousands impacted by floods and slides

EUREKA - As the storm continues to rage on the North Coast, Humboldt County roads continue to get the brunt of things.

Some roads are showing signs of partial or complete deterioration from the number of storms the county has seen in the past month or so.

Some such roads are Eel River Drive in Loleta, and Briceland Road at Huckleberry Hill, where they’ve placed an emergency bridge over the affected area.

Public works director Mattson explained that they are continuing to work on highly affected areas to help ease the stress on those affected.

"This affects thousands of people. The community of Shelter Cove is basically shut off for quite some time because of the Briceland Road closure. You've got the Mattole Valley which has got closures on both ends. Alderpoint Road has closures, and we have a lot of roads that are flooded where people can't get in or out of their houses until the water goes down."

Closed:

Briceland Road

Kneeland Road

Wilder Ridge Road

Landergen Road

Eel River Drive

Mosswood Lane

Salmon Creek Road

Hidden Court

Benbow Drive

Kings Peak Road

Coffee Creek Road

Port Kenyon Road

Nunnemaker Rd At Eel Rock Rd

Redwood Drive Closed Willow Road to Dean Creek

Oakcrest

Berta Road

Howard Heights

Cannibal Island

Hookton Rd.

Stagecoach Rd

Myrtle Ave @ Ole Hansen Rd

Old Arcata Road between Graham and Jacoby Creek 

 

Down to one lane:

Alderpoint Road

Shively Road

Eel Rock Rd.

East Branch Rd

In addition, Caltrans District One says to be mindful of a slide near Piercy. It is the same slide that closed the 101 there back in December. Motorists are being detoured onto Route 271 for now.

And Route 36 near the Carlotta fire station is closed due to flooding.

There is also a slide on 36 closing the road near Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park.