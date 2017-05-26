Three arrested in big pot bust, more to come say authorities
MCKINLEYVILLE - After an 18-month long investigation by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, Department of Fish and Wildlife, County Code Enforcement and the Illinois State Police, three suspects are arrested in two large illegal marijuana operations. 35-year old Rhett Baker, 20-year old David Garibay and 41-year old Adrian Villagrana will have to answer for their crimes.
Yesterday, authorities served a search warrant at the 2600 block of Visser Court in McKinleyville. Baker and Garibay were on scene. Task force members found 200-pounds of processed and packaged marijuana bud, a digital scale, pay and owe sheets and $150,000 in cash from alleged drug sales.
A search of a second property off Route 1 in Humboldt County turned up an illegal grow site with nearly 5,500 plants. When officials arrived, several suspects fled and Villagrana was captured. A loaded firearm and $20,000 from alleged drug sales was seized. Major environmental issues were found like water diversion, unauthorized toxic chemical storage with no hazmat plan, waste oil in the soil and no permits.
These arrests are linked to another arrest that Illinois State Police made 18 months ago. At that time, they seized 400 pounds of processed marijuana on a traffic stop. They tracked the source of the drugs to Humboldt County.
All three suspects will be charges with multiple possession, cultivation and conspiracy charges. Baker will also face charges associated with the environmental crimes. This investigation is ongoing and future arrests are anticipated.