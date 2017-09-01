Eureka
EUREKA - Three buildings at College of the Redwoods’ Eureka Campus could be replaced in the next few years.
Tests revealed that the Physical Education and Creative Arts buildings as well as the Field House are all located in areas with high seismic activity. State law requires them to be reinforced or replaced, but reinforcement would exceed the cost of replacement.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Trustees is expected to give staff the green light to apply for nearly $60 million in state funding for the project.
CR Administrative Services Vice President Lee Lindsey said, “There’s state laws and state rules that say what the strength of the building has to be and so when these buildings were built we didn't have all these seismic tests. A lot of this stuff dates back in to the 1960's and now we know how to do these tests and we have rules about how far a building has to be from a fault line and so that's really what's driving this.”