Three of four Klamath murder suspects released
Three of the four suspects arrested following the murder of Sunni Grant have been released.
On March 20th, Grant was shot at her Klamath residence on the 100 block of Silver Side Circle.
Later that morning, a silver truck that left the scene was located in McKinleyville.
Along with the four suspects, a gun was found inside the truck.
32-year-old Cinique Pratt, 33-year-old George Johnson, 25-year-old Marcaulius Woodard and 36-year-old Natalie Wright were all arrested.
However, following recent testimony, Wright, Woodard and Pratt have been released, with the agreement they will return to testify.
Johnson, who is from Galesburg, Illinois, is now the only suspect for the murder and remains behind bars.
Johnson’s defense attorneys claim he was stabbed by Sunni’s partner, Michael Grant, “because he was black.”
They said Johnson then fired a gunshot that went through a wall and fatally struck Sunni.
Johnson is next scheduled to appear for an information filing on July 13th.