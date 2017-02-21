Three new firefighters, several promotions celebrated at Arcata Fire District

Eureka
ARCATA - Three new firefighters joined the ranks of the Arcata Fire District today.
They were sworn in at a promotional badge pinning ceremony which also recognized two newly promoted fire captains, two promoted battalion chiefs and a new district board member.
Those being honored were allowed to choose a loved one to pin the badges that they earned.
"This new group of firefighters that we hired I was really impressed with the level of commitment that we saw,” said Arcata Fire District Chief, Justin McDonald, “They bring to our department a level of enthusiasm that's really great to work with. They're highly motivated, highly skilled and they hit the ground running. They were ready to start just after we brought them on."
Having promoted the two new battalion chiefs will allow the fire district to constantly have a battalion chief on duty.