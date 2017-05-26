Three teens rescued after capsizing in Smith River
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Three teenagers are rescued after getting stranded in the Smith River.
Tuesday evening around 5:50, the Del Norte County Sheriff Office along with the Search and Rescue Team and Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay responded to three teens that had capsized their boat and needed assistance.
Air Station Humboldt Bay launched a Dolphin helicopter which arrived on scene around 6:45 and hoisted all three victims onto the aircraft. One victim was transferred to shore while the other two were dropped off at the Crescent City Airport and waiting emergency personnel.
No serious injuries were reported and officials credited the quick response to outstanding communication between agencies.