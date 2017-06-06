Tiny homes make big difference for homeless
They are called micro-homes but they could make a big difference for the homeless.
Two ten-foot-by-ten-foot homes were constructed by volunteers at the Blue Ox Mill Works in
Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives is a non-profit whose mission is to develop small communities. They envision communities of thirty homes with a common area for showers and restrooms.
The group is working with local businesses for donations and with the city council for areas to locate the communities. To help get the project off the ground, Chevron Corporation has donated $5,000.