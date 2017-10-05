Toddy Thomas Middle School celebrates Bike to School Day
FORTUNA - Wheels were turning Wednesday in Fortuna as students and teachers of Toddy Thomas Middle School celebrated Bike to School Day.
Leading up to the event the school held assemblies on pedestrian and bike safety as part of the Safe Routes to School – a program funded by a grant the City of Fortuna received which will also fund safety improvements to nearby sidewalks and intersections to be completed this summer.
ASB students brought cookies and stickers for bike riding participants and students shared their enthusiasm with us about the event.
"Driving is not that fun in the morning, riding a bike was way better and it's good for your health,” said student Isaac Lehman.
"It gets people going outside instead of being on your phone or driving a car,” said student Isabella Anderson.
Another student, Jenna Lewis, added, “There’s less traffic congestion because there are kids riding their bikes instead of having to drive and there's less fuel being used."
"You’re able to exercise your body more than sitting down playing video games or whatever you do at home,” said student Dominik Espinosa.
The Toddy Thomas Student Council is in the process of writing a letter to the Fortuna Rotary for grant money to reward kids who wear their helmets.