Toddy Thomas students take on food drive challenge
Toddy Thomas Middle School students took action on Friday to give to those in need.
6th grade students in Dianna Butcher's class have been studying issues of world hunger and Butcher says students were "shocked" to learn kids at their own school could be facing food insecurity.
So, when an article came out in the Times last month urging people to take part in a '100 Can Challenge' - students were inspired to pitch in.
Altogether, 22 students gathered over 200 canned and boxed food items to benefit Saint Joseph’s Pantry in Fortuna.
"If people are hungry, give back to them,” said Toddy Thomas student, Cody Collins, “Say they got fired from their jobs and don't know where else to go and need food for their kids and stuff. Donate food to them. It feels good. It feels like I did something to help.”
Toddy Thomas School plans to hold another food drive in December.