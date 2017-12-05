Top teachers in Humboldt County honored
HUMBOLDT COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION PRESS RELEASE:
Twelve Humboldt County teachers were selected to receive Excellence in Teaching Awards. These outstanding teachers were honored at a reception and awards ceremony at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka where more than 200 colleagues, friends and family members were in attendance, supporting the honorees.
The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) sponsors this celebration annually to celebrate California’s Day of the Teacher by recognizing outstanding teachers who were nominated by colleagues, students, parents or school administrators.
This year Pamela Halstead and Mollie Holmgren were honored with the Jean Olson Career Achievement Award, recognizing an exceptional veteran or retired teacher for their lifelong contributions to public education, children and the community. The award was first established in 1995, and in 1998 it was dedicated to the memory of long-time County Board of Education member and President, Jean Olson, who passed away in that year.
Pamela Halstead is a Science Teacher at Fortuna High School and has taught Anatomy, AP Environmental Science, Biology, Physical Science and Chemistry. She’s particularly fond of Anatomy and Environmental Science because she feels those subjects are the most relevant and relatable to the students. She has been teaching in the same classroom for 35 years. When asked about her magic moment she credited a colleague who encouraged her to teach with passion. Halstead stated, “For me, my passion has always been about the outdoors and enjoying what nature has to offer. I love the discovery element of teaching.”
Mollie Holmgren, a 5th Grade Teacher, has been at Rio Dell School for 37 of her 38 years teaching. “I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she stated. She credited a particular student’s love of reading and the impact it had on her career, which drove her to pursue a literature based curriculum in the classroom. In addition to teaching, Holmgren has been a coach or athletic director for both school and community based sports for 34 years. “I have two families, my classroom family and my kids and I want to thank them both for sharing me with the other.”
This year’s Excellence in Teaching Award recipients are Wendy Branca, 2nd Grade Teacher at Ridgewood School; Laurie Clendenen, 4th Grade Special Education Resource Teacher at South Fortuna Elementary School; Adrienne Crosswhite,5th Grade Teacher at Toddy Thomas Middle School; Nina Crowe, Speech Pathologist for Preschool-8 th Grades at Norman G. Ambrosini School and Toddy Thomas Middle School; Meghan Froloff, English and Journalism Teacher at Six Rivers Charter High School; Rachel Heavilin, History Teacher at Fortuna Union High School; Diana Howard, Career Technology Education Teacher at “Committed to Excellence in Leadership and Service” McKinleyville High School; Tamara Lindley, Science Teacher at Mattole Valley Charter School; Suerie McNeill, TK/Kindergarten Teacher at Freshwater School; Shelley Stewart, English/Drama Teacher at Arcata High School; Molly Wasko, 4th Grade Teacher at Pacific Union School; and Christine Yannone, Augmentative and Alternative Assistive Technology Communicative Specialist for the Humboldt-Del Norte County SELPA.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards program has been in place since 1986. It recognizes classroom teachers from Kindergarten through 12th grade who have a minimum of five years teaching experience and have been identified as exemplary by their coworkers, parents or students.
“All of these individuals are exemplary educators who have gained the respect and admiration of their peers and truly reflect the values of dedication, enthusiasm, and professionalism” stated Chris Hartley, Ed.D., Superintendent of Humboldt County Schools. “The recipients are teacher leaders, mentors, and experts, all of whom are highly effective in diverse teaching strategies, student motivation, and innovation.”
All of the teacher’s nominated humbly acknowledged how grateful they were for this honor and the importance of having the support of their families and colleagues. There was a consistent recognition that there are so many excellent educators throughout Humboldt County and how proud they were to be in such great company. The 2017-18 Humboldt County Teacher of the Year will be selected from among the Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.