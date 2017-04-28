Traffic again flowing on Highway 101, motorists warned to expect delays
LEGGETT -- Highway 101 near Leggett has re-opened to one-way controlled traffic.
The good news comes after great progress had been made on the slide until last Tuesday night, when tons of rock and dirt came crashing down on the highway. Caltrans personnel were back on Wednesday removing the debris but had to cancel operations last night due to an unstable hillside.
Now a path has been cleared for equipment and vehicles to move back and forth between the two staging areas on either side of the slide.
There still is more work to be done before the highway can be open to all traffic and much of the work is weather dependent. For the latest updates go to the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD.