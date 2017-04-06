Trail Summit held in Eureka
EUREKA- With the Humboldt Bay Trail underway, residents attended a celebration of the progress with the Trail Summit in Eureka.
The trail is ADA accessible and will be used as a non-motorized multi-purpose path. It will run through Eureka and continue north along Humboldt Bay.
Saturday’s event allowed attendants to see what it will take to complete the rest of the miles of the trail on the Eureka side.
They also learned how they can contribute in connecting the trail, with the estimated completion set for October 2017.