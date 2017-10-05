Transients arrested after brawl in Old Town
EUREKA - A male and female transient are arrested after police intervene in a fight and find illegal weapons and drugs. 41-year old Christopher Bickerstaff and 32-year old Jade Earl are behind bars.
Just before 5 Tuesday evening, EPD responded to the C Street Market Square near 1st and C Street. Bickerstaff was allegedly brandishing a club like object at Earl who also appeared agitated.
Police say Bickerstaff was ordered to get on the ground...and did so reluctantly while Earl continued to yell threats and profanities. When officers tried to detain Earl she resisted. With the help of another officer she was handcuffed.
Both suspects were booked into the Humboldt County Jail with numerous weapons charges, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and probation violation. Earl had added charges of possession of suspected heroin and assault of a police officer.