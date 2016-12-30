Tree knocks out power in Trinidad

Eureka
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 33 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 03:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 03:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
TRINIDAD - Nearly 430 PG&E customers were out of power Thursday afternoon in Trinidad.
Just after 2:30, a resident called News Channel 3 and said a large tree had come down on Patrick’s Point Drive knocking down power lines. The road was temporarily closed.
We talked with PG&E officials who said 144-customers still remained without power at 11 pm. They hoped to have electricity back on for those folks by around 3 am Friday. No injuries were reported.