Tree knocks out power in Trinidad

TRINIDAD - Nearly 430 PG&E customers were out of power Thursday afternoon in Trinidad.

Just after 2:30, a resident called News Channel 3 and said a large tree had come down on Patrick’s Point Drive knocking down power lines. The road was temporarily closed.

We talked with PG&E officials who said 144-customers still remained without power at 11 pm. They hoped to have electricity back on for those folks by around 3 am Friday. No injuries were reported.