Trial for Ferndale attempted murder suspect put on hold for mental evaluation
EUREKA - A Ferndale woman suspected of assault, battery and attempted murder of her 11-year old daughter has criminal proceedings against her suspended due to questions regarding her mental competence.
On June 16th, Ferndale resident, Kimberly Felder was observed allegedly stripping her daughter naked and trying to hit, bite and choke her as well as shove sand in her eyes and mouth at Centerville Beach. Law enforcement says Felder apparently believed her daughter was possessed by demons.
The victim sustained multiple injuries including serious damage to her ear and had to be treated at the hospital.
July 17th the court will review a psychologist’s report. An evaluation is being conducted to determine whether Felder is mentally competent enough to understand the proceedings against her and aid in her own defense. Bail is set at $600,000.