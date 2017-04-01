Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info

Trial for woman accused of killing daughter delayed until April

Ewa Misztal, the woman accused of assaulting and killing her own daughter, appeared in court.

Originally scheduled as a trial confirmation, Misztal’s court appointed attorney requested a continuance until April. Judge Marilyn Miles granted that request.

Misztal was arrested in August after her daughter died from what Arcata Police described as suspicious skull fractures.

The 28-year-old Polish woman will appear in court again on April 3rd.