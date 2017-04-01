Trial for woman accused of killing daughter delayed until April

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
Ewa Misztal, the woman accused of assaulting and killing her own daughter, appeared in court.
Originally scheduled as a trial confirmation, Misztal’s court appointed attorney requested a continuance until April. Judge Marilyn Miles granted that request.
Misztal was arrested in August after her daughter died from what Arcata Police described as suspicious skull fractures.
The 28-year-old Polish woman will appear in court again on April 3rd.