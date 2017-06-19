Trinidad Head Lighthouse tour delivers history through interpretation
TRINIDAD - Visiting the famous 145-year-old Trinidad Head Lighthouse, spectators look through the spyglass at history through the lighthouse keepers wife.
During this is a free event that occurs periodically throughout the year, those in attendance delve into the history of the lighthouse.
The bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum put on these interpretative tours for the public to enjoy.
This year, the tale of the massive wave that hit the lighthouse is conveyed through the tale of Josephine Harrington, wife of the late lighthouse keeper.
Beginning July 1st the lighthouse viewing area will be open on the first Saturday of each month.