Trinidad Library hosts "Crafternoon Day."

TRINIDAD - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Trinidad Library is having a special “Crafternoon Day” that will allow you to send valentine’s to authors of your favorite books.
The event will take place Tuesday and Thursday beginning at noon. You’ll get the opportunity to make a valentine and write notes to authors you appreciate. There is no cost to participants.
Trinidad Library is located at 380 Janis Court right next to the Trinidad Museum. Everyone is welcome. For more information call the library at: 677-0227.