Trinidad man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
A Trinidad man is in custody on hit-and-run charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning.
Just before one, emergency personnel located a deceased male in the roadway on northbound 101 south of Clam Beach.
A ford escort fled the scene but with several leads, 38 year-old David Lara was arrested on felony hit and run charges.
The California highway patrol is still looking for a second vehicle involved in the crash. It’s a dark blue full sized pickup with undercarriage damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP.